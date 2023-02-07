Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,693 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Old National Bancorp worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 69.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 535.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ONB stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.