Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,973,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,236,000 after buying an additional 72,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,807,000 after buying an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,555.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,488.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1,343.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,609.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,396.00.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,414.85, for a total transaction of $3,555,518.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,414.85, for a total value of $3,555,518.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,923 shares of company stock worth $46,937,500 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

