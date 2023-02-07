Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 2,435.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Option Care Health by 11.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at $437,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,840,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

