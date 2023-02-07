WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $93.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average of $96.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

