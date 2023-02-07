Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of RH worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in RH by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in RH by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. grew its position in RH by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in RH by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $318.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.10. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $441.67.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RH. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.81.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $752,072,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,942 shares of company stock worth $116,299,175. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

