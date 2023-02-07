Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 977 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR opened at $114.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.