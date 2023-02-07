The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,440,000 after buying an additional 1,055,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after buying an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,310,000 after buying an additional 885,697 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after buying an additional 832,615 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

