Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Science Applications International worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Science Applications International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,272,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 8.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 501,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,348,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Price Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day moving average is $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.