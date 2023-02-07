XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in XPO by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in XPO by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.09.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on XPO in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered XPO from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on XPO from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.81.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

