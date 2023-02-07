Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,224 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 49.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 75.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 82,597 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.5% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

