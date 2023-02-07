Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,425 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 53.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,994,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,444 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.