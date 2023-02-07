Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI opened at $250.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.57. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $258.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,349 shares of company stock valued at $19,826,576. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

