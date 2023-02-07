Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $115.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

