Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $124.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.93. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

