Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after acquiring an additional 260,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SEI Investments by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,241,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,158,000 after acquiring an additional 98,309 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in SEI Investments by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,454,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SEI Investments by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,915 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in SEI Investments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,185,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

SEI Investments Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,833,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 20,100 shares of company stock worth $1,218,585 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.93%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.