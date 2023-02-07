Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of DT Midstream worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2,087.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

Shares of DTM stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

