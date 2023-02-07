Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ashland (ASH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ashland (NYSE: ASH):

2/2/2023 – Ashland was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.00.

2/2/2023 – Ashland had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Ashland had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Ashland was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/26/2023 – Ashland had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $139.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Ashland had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $141.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Ashland was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/12/2023 – Ashland had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $136.00 to $141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Ashland had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $131.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2022 – Ashland was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/13/2022 – Ashland was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Ashland Stock Performance

ASH opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ashland by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Ashland by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland by 4.7% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 4.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

