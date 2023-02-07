Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 182.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 900,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,982,000 after purchasing an additional 581,464 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 12.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 483,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 187.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 83,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.40. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $82.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.09.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

