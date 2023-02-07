Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,793 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $63.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.05.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Articles

