Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 59.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $673.45 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $710.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $620.93 and its 200 day moving average is $523.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The company had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,563 shares of company stock worth $20,960,664. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

