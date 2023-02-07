Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in CarMax by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CarMax by 72.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 90.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.40. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $114.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

