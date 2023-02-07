Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 27.0% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $2,105,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:LW opened at $99.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.22.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.