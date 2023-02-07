Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of UGI by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About UGI

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

