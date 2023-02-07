Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,197 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,584,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,598,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 992,878 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,036,000 after acquiring an additional 881,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

