International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 29.1% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 59,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

International Paper Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.