Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.18 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,094,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,383,000 after purchasing an additional 42,745 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,025,000 after purchasing an additional 125,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,978,000 after purchasing an additional 40,648 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Stories

