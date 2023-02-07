First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,957 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,559 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,606. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.