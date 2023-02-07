Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,175,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,371 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invesco were worth $16,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 693.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Invesco by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $24.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.22%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,419,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,541,494.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

