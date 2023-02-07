New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,673 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,673 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $16,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,749,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,195,000 after acquiring an additional 193,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,387,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,694,000 after acquiring an additional 57,111 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

