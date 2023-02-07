New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 822 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $17,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PB. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.61. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

