Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,587 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Berry Global Group worth $17,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BERY. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,430,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,440,000 after purchasing an additional 95,047 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,402,000 after purchasing an additional 107,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,268,000 after purchasing an additional 49,561 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

