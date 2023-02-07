New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 554 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,149 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $17,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,310,000 after buying an additional 512,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $131.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.54. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 30.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFR. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

