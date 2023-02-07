New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 27,241 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,241 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.45% of Alteryx worth $17,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alteryx from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

AYX opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

In related news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

