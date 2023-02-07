New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 47,417 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,417 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.50% of Mueller Industries worth $16,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,606,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,510,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,996,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,808,000 after purchasing an additional 48,755 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 715,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,205 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

