Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,133,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,306 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OLO were worth $16,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 166,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OLO by 2,469.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 685,983 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OLO by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in OLO by 130.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OLO opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OLO in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $692,459.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at $365,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,874 shares of company stock valued at $740,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

