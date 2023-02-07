KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,879,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Lantheus by 657.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 380,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 330,620 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,813,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,815,000 after acquiring an additional 320,846 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Lantheus Trading Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.05. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $87.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $179,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,991.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $179,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,991.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,204 shares of company stock worth $353,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

