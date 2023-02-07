LSV Asset Management Invests $196,000 in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMNI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rimini Street by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rimini Street by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rimini Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rimini Street by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

RMNI stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $436.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 9,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $37,356.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Rimini Street news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 16,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $61,721.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 9,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $37,356.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,148 shares in the company, valued at $633,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,966 shares of company stock valued at $112,750. 44.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

