Arizona State Retirement System Has $267,000 Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after buying an additional 189,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after buying an additional 52,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after buying an additional 89,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCII. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Insider Activity at Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center Price Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $26,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,117.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RCII opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $42.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 453.33%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.