Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $103.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 400 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $37,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $37,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OSIS. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

OSI Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.