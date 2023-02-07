Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 305,310 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 277.8% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.9% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 49.4% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,523.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 204,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 192,129 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PMT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.98%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.