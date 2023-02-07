KBC Group NV Sells 543 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arconic were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arconic by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Arconic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Arconic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Arconic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Arconic news, Director William F. Austen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arconic from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

ARNC stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $33.44.

Arconic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

