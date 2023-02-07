KBC Group NV Has $383,000 Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 886.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 96.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 28.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $138.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.96. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 98.98 and a beta of 0.75. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $146.81.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $4,111,127.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,642 shares of company stock valued at $12,678,879. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.