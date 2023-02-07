KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 83.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 53.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

NYSE CNS opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.97. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $52.34 and a one year high of $88.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.45 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 63.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

