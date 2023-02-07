KBC Group NV Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Autoliv by 1.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Autoliv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Autoliv by 0.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Autoliv by 3.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $105.51.
Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.
