KBC Group NV Sells 2,991 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,394,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 88,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,665,000 after purchasing an additional 72,066 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 44,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WABC shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $63.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

