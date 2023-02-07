KBC Group NV Makes New $612,000 Investment in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BECN. StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.63.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.41. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $65.30.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

