Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Southern Copper by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,591,000 after acquiring an additional 112,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Southern Copper by 10.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,358,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,897,000 after acquiring an additional 128,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper stock opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.19. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 60.06%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.