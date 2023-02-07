KBC Group NV Purchases 2,760 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,967,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,131,000 after buying an additional 321,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,160,000 after purchasing an additional 64,123 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Qorvo Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $102.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $139.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also

