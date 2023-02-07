KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 67.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.53 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.60.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million. Research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFBS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

