Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KFY opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $69.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $727.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KFY. William Blair cut shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

